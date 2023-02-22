Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

