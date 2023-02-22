Aviva PLC Purchases 88,890 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 495.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

