Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,561.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

