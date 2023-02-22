Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,500,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 566,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 38,363 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

