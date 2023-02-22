Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

