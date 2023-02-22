Aviva PLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 690,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,930,000 after purchasing an additional 94,119 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 468,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $14,677,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.