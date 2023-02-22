Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 205 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $381.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.28 and its 200 day moving average is $312.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

