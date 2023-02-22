FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,496 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
