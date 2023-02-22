Aviva PLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 495.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

