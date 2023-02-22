Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

AAP stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $231.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

