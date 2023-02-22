Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $42,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after buying an additional 424,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

