Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,534 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

