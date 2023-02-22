Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.5% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

LW stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

