Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,616,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 88,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.56 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $185.74. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

