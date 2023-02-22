Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

