Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

