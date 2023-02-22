Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after buying an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,550,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of LYV opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

