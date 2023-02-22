UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.50% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 148,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 409,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIGR. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

