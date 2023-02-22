UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

