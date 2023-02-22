A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

