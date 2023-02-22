Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 305 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

