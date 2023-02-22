UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Enphys Acquisition were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFYS opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

