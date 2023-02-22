MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

