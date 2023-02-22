Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,419 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

