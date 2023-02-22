MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

