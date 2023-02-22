MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

