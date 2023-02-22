Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

