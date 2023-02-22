Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,478 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.