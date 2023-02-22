Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,478 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.