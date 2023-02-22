Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

KRG stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

