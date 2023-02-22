Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 431,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

