Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.