MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

LAMR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

