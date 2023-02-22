Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $280,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

