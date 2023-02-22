AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

