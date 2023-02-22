Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,606,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,210,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $264.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.