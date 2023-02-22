Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 127 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

