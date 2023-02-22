MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,371.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

