Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,475 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.