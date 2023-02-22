MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

