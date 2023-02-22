Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 185 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,714,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,917.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $20,687,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

