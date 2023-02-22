BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

