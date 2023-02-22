Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $488,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

