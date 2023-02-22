Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 96 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in F5 were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

