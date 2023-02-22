Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FOX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $43.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

