Veritable L.P. Buys 34 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 65,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

ULTA opened at $524.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

