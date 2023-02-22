Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,830 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.