Veritable L.P. Sells 2,692 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of MOS opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

