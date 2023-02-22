Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,290,000 after purchasing an additional 363,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE FNF opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

