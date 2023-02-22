Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,464 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

