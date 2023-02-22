Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 452 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

